Michael Olise ready to turn down Newcastle for Man Utd move



According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are favourites ahead of Newcastle United to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

The Red Devils had a poor Premier League campaign where they finished 8th with only 60 points. Their attacking performances were under-par for most of the season and they could sign another marquee winger.

Football Transfers claim that Olise is one of the top names on their radar. Newcastle are also admirers of the Frenchman, but Olise, who was a boyhood United fan, is understood to prefer a move to Old Trafford.

There is currently a release clause worth £60 million in the winger’s contract at Palace.

Top-class

Olise had an injury disrupted 2023/24 season with Palace. He picked up a hamstring injury during pre-season before suffering similar recurrences during the campaign. He missed more than 50% of Palace’s games as a result.

Despite this, the right winger made a big impact in the club’s Premier League season with 10 goals and 6 assists from 19 outings. He won an impressive 5.7 duels per game while completing more than 2 take-ons.

The 22-year-old has all the attributes to succeed at United where he could be an assured starter on the right wing. Antony and Jadon Sancho (out on loan) have failed to meet the expectations since their big money transfers.

Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo have been tried in the position by manager Erik ten Hag, but Olise would be an upgrade on the young duo as he is vastly experienced with over 160 career appearances to his name.

Olise had a tough time with injuries in the recent campaign, but looking at his playing career, he has been largely unscathed. Hence, we won’t be surprised if United make an effort to sign him Palace in the coming weeks.

Sancho looks the most likely to make way for Olise’s arrival. The Englishman has had a good loan spell with Borussia Dortmund and United will be aiming to recoup a decent fee to compensate for Olise’s transfer.