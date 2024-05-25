Arsenal more likely to sign Zubimendi over Guimaraes



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal could consider a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi despite their interest in Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

The London heavyweights have been fancied to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer with the possibility of multiple players heading for the exit door. Mohamed Elneny will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of June while Thomas Partey could also be sold amid his persistent injury problems over the past few years.

Jacobs now reveals that Arsenal are admirers of Guimaraes but they are unlikely to compete with Manchester City for him. The Gunners have no plans of triggering the £100 million release clause in his deal and will only consider an offer if the price drops. Jacobs added that Zubimendi remains a ‘more concrete possibility’ for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Top-class

Arsenal currently have Declan Rice, Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga as their defensive midfield choices. Among the quartet, Lokonga has no future at the club and he has already confirmed that he could move on during the summer.

Partey could be another candidate to leave the Gunners amid his injury woes. He is currently contracted to the Gunners until June 2025. The club’s hierarchy may decide to cash in on the 30-year-old instead of negotiating a new long-term deal.

This could pave the way for a new defensive midfield signing. Zubimendi would be a top-class purchase for the club, considering his ball control, strong positioning and impressive aerial presence. He appears well suited for the Premier League.

The Gunners have been tracking his progress for some time and they will be aiming to prise him away from Sociedad. The La Liga outfit are not willing to negotiate on his £52 million release clause and Arsenal may have to pay the same fee.

Zubimendi stayed at Sociedad last season after they qualified for the Champions League. The club won’t finish higher than 6th in the La Liga table this time around which could urge him to consider a new challenge, potentially with the Gunners.