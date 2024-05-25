Arsenal have edge over Chelsea in signing Michael Olise



According to The Mirror, Arsenal have an advantage over Chelsea in the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

The Frenchman had a good 2023/24 season with the Eagles despite missing 50% of their Premier League games with hamstring injuries. He registered 10 goals and 6 assists from 19 outings for them.

As per The Mirror, Chelsea are now preparing a fresh approach for Olise, having missed out on his signature last summer. They are ready to step up their pursuit despite their ongoing manager hunt.

However, Arsenal are set to have the advantage in the race for the 22-year-old as he is keen to play Champions League football. Olise has a £60 million release clause in his contract with the Eagles.

Quality winger

The Gunners currently have Bukayo Saka as an undisputed starter from the right wing. The club graduate had a fantastic 2023/24 campaign with 20 goals and 14 assists from 47 appearances.

The 22-year-old was still not at his very best during the final months of the season. He was struggling with multiple knocks, but managed to carry on until the final game where he was sidelined.

Olise would be a quality signing to provide competition and depth on the right wing. The Frenchman also has the ability to operate in an attacking midfield role and could be used alongside Martin Odegaard.

Champions League football should provide an advantage for the Gunners over the Blues, but the big question mark is whether they can convince the attacker to join without a guaranteed starting position.

With the current make up of the Gunners’ attack, manager Mikel Arteta may not assure Olise with a starting position and he would have to earn his place just like Leandro Trossard did last season.

If the London giants can sign Olise and a marquee striker this summer, they would definitely strengthen their prospects of winning the Premier League next season ahead of Manchester City.