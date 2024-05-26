Man Utd prioritising signing Joselu this summer

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing Joselu this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Los Blancos from Espanyol on a loan deal last summer, the Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, scoring 18 goals and registering three assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Real Madrid have already won La Liga and are in the final of the Champions League – where they will face off against Borussia Dortmund. Joselu has played a key role in helping his side win the league title and also made his mark in Los Blancos’ run to the final of Europe’s elite club competition, scoring a late brace to defeat Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

According to the report by Fichajes, following Joselu’s impressive performances, Real Madrid are willing to sign the striker permanently this summer. However, the report claims that Man Utd have now also joined the race after identifying him as the ‘priority target’.

The Spanish outlet also states that the Red Devils are ready to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the 34-year-old to move to Old Trafford and they are willing to hand him a two-year contract with a salary package of £4m-per-year – which is a bumper raise from his current deal.

Joselu to Man Utd

Joselu might not be the most flashy option but it has been suggested that Man Utd are going to keep faith on Rasmus Hojlund and are willing to sign a new striker to manage the 21-year-old’s game-time.

Hojlund has showcased glimpses of his abilities this season and it is apparent that he possesses the qualities to become a top-class striker in future. So, United reportedly don’t want to spend big on signing a new striker as that might hamper the Dane’s development.

Therefore, signing an experienced striker like Joselu could be a shrewd signing and considering he previously has experience playing in the Premier League, spending a few years with Newcastle United and Stoke City, the striker might be the right option if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to sign the Spain international in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.