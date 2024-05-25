Arsenal ‘remain interested’ in signing Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal reportedly ‘remain interested’ in signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes this summer, as per the Brazilian outlet UOL via the Evening Standard.

Despite enjoying a stellar campaign this term, Mikel Arteta’s side had to settle without winning silverware. So, it has been suggested that the Gunners are planning to splash the cash in the upcoming transfer window to bridge the gap with Manchester City.

Arsenal are reportedly prioritising signing a new prolific goal-scorer this summer, but purchasing a new midfielder to reinforce the engine room is also on their wish-list. Following Thomas Partey’s consistent injury problems, Arteta is reportedly willing to offload the African and sign a new option to replace him.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the last few weeks with Martin Zubimendi, Guimaraes and Amadou Onana being among them.

However, Guimaraes reportedly has a £100m release clause included in his current contract but Arsenal don’t want to sign him by splashing that much money. So, it has recently been reported that Arteta’s side might not look to sign him to reinforce their engine room.

Guimaraes to Arsenal

However, according to the report by UOL (via The Standard), Arsenal remain ‘keen’ on signing him with the player interested in listening to offers from potential suitors. The report also states that although the midfielder has a £100m release clause that can be triggered before June 24, a fee of around £80m could be enough to purchase him.

The Standard further claims that Guimaraes wants to stay in the Premier League so he won’t be entertaining any offers from abroad and that could be a big boost for Arsenal to get this deal done.

However, the report says that Man City are also plotting a swoop for him so the Gunners are set to face tough competition from the Citizens in getting any potential deal done for the South American.

Guimaraes is a top-class player and has now established himself as a key player for Brazil after showcasing his qualities for Newcastle in recent years. He is a Premier League proven star so he would be a great coup for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their midfield department.