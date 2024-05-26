Tottenham and Chelsea hold talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over deal to sign Georgiy Sudakov

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have both held talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal to sign midfielder, Georgiy Sudakov this summer, as per Daily Express.

The 21-year-old has had two stellar seasons with the Miners and has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in the Ukrainian Premier League. Shakhtar previously sold Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea for an initial £62m deal last summer are set for another transfer windfall for Sudakov with both Spurs and Chelsea in talks over a possible deal.

However, Express Sports reports that both Chelsea and Tottenham will have to wait until the completion of Euro 2024 as the Ukrainian club believes the youngster’s value will shoot up during the tournament.

The report adds that both London clubs are among a plethora of clubs to indicate interest in the 14-cap Ukraine International and dialogues have already taken place as the summer transfer window gradually unwraps.

The 15-time Ukrainian Premier League champions will rebuff any insubstantial offer from Tottenham and Chelsea and will be reluctant to enter into any agreement before the Euro’s unless a ‘huge offer’ is proposed, as per the report.

Sudakov in high demand

Senior figures at Shakhtar are optimistic a streak of high-profile matches on the international stage before and during the Euros will give the midfielder a chance to impress which will eventually see his price tag surge.

The Miners rejected a £34m offer from Napoli in January and the Italian side backed off when posed with a £43m counteroffer. Sudakov’s asking price has surged astronomically since the winter transfer window and with his contract ending in 2028, Shakhtar will not let their priced jewel leave for a cheap fee.

Chelsea have been proactive in usurping some of the best emerging talents and have already acquired Mudryk who was one of the best talents in Ukraine. They are now set to push for Sudakov as they continue to build their squad for the future.

Spurs on the other hand are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, and having been affected by injuries, Ange Postecoglou is keen on bolstering his squad this summer.

With both clubs already in talks with the Ukrainian, it remains to be seen who presents the best financial proposal to Shakhtar. Sudakov provided 16 goals and assists last season, so he’d provide a threat in the final third for any club he moves too.