As reported by David Ornstein in the Athletic, Chelsea have opened formal talks with Crystal Palace over a potential deal to sign winger Michael Olise this summer.

Last August, it appeared as though Olise was on his way to Stamford Bridge, only to shock everybody, including Chelsea, by signing a new four-year contract at Crystal Palace instead.

His release clause had stood at a reasonably low £35 million, while it is believed that his new release clause is around £60 million, as per the report.

Despite the snub last year, Chelsea have retained their interest in Olise and Ornstein says the Blues have now made contact with Palace to ask permission to speak to the winger’s representatives. The West Londoners are hoping to agree personal terms with Olise’s camp and secure a move ahead of their rivals.

During his youth career, the 22 year old was in Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City’s academies, before settling at Reading, moving to Palace in 2021, scoring 16 goals in 90 appearances for the Eagles, providing a further 25 assists.

He has been named in France’s preliminary squad for this summer’s Olympic Games, which they are hosting of course, a roster that also features current teammate Jean-Philippe Mateta and, possible, further teammate Lesley Ugochukwu, with Thierry Henry’s team determined to deliver gold medals.

This could be an issue, as the Olympic Gold Medal match takes place at Parc des Princes on 9 August, a week before the new Premier League season commences, hence why Chelsea are eager to get this deal over the line quickly.

Four other clubs interested in signing Michael Olise

Unsurprisingly, given Olise’s talent, the Blues are not the only club interested.

David Ornstein also reports that Bayern Munich and Newcastle have also contacted Crystal Palace, asking for permission to speak to the winger’s representatives, while both Manchester City and Manchester United are monitoring the situation.

Of course, Olise could choose to stay at Palace, who did end the Premier League season in astonishing form, accumulating 19 points from a possible 21 from mid-April onwards, with Oliver Glasner having an instant impact in South London.

However, this seems unlikely now, given how many clubs are after his services, willing to match the £60 million release clause.

Olise lets his football do the talking

Michael Olise, a man of few words 🤣🎙 pic.twitter.com/weoFnMU20O — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 7, 2022

Back in November 2022, Olise went viral for this rather brief interview with Sky Sports’ Guy Havord, having scored a stunning 94th minute winner as Palace beat West Ham in dramatic fashion at the London Stadium.

Don’t however, let his perceived lack of personality fool you, because Olise does his talking on the ball a mesmerically talented dribbler and, should he depart this summer, would be a huge loss for Palace.