Liverpool plot Levi Colwill summer swoop after making contact with Chelsea

Liverpool have opened talks with Chelsea over the availability of Levi Colwill this summer ahead of a potential swoop, according to HITC.

The Reds are currently prioritising the acquisitions of a defender and an attacker this summer to reinforce Arne Slot’s squad. The Merseyside club plans to utilise Stefan Bajcetic in the midfield position and have no plans to sign another midfielder amid speculation linking them with Atalanta star Ederson, as per the report.

HITC claims that Liverpool have earmarked Colwill as a top defensive target this summer and have made enquiries to Chelsea about the availability of the England ace.

The report adds that the Reds have been tracking the 21-year-old since his loan spell with Brighton and Hove Albion and also plotted moves to lure him to Anfield in the January transfer window.

Colwill is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2029 with an option for another year and has a €50m (£42m) valuation by Transfermarkt.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Colwill

Chelsea are open to letting some of their homegrown talents leave but they’re hesitant about selling Colwill. Despite this, HITC reports that the England International wants clarification on his future at the club, as well as clarity that he’ll play in his preferred centre-back role having been deployed at left-back in several matches.

The Merseyside club are reportedly monitoring the situation and have indicated their interest to both the West London club and Colwill.

Liverpool are also keen on signing Lille’s youngster, Lenny Yoro but face stern competition from the likes of Manchester United, and Real Madrid for the signature of the France u21 International, as per the report.

Arne Slot looks to be prioritising defensive solidity as he gears up for his first season at Anfield having been brought in to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman already has Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jarrell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate in his ranks for centre-back positions; however, the departure of Joel Matip means the Reds will have to sign another centre-back as a replacement.

Colwill would be a solid addition to Liverpool’s defence if he successfully moves to the red side of Merseyside and would be pivotal for the present and future of the club going forward.