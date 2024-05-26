Arsenal ready to trigger release clause to sign Williams



According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are prepared to trigger the release clause in the contract of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer.

The 21-year-old is one of the best wide players in La Liga and he has been brilliant this campaign. The Spaniard has registered 7 goals and 18 assists while predominantly playing from the left side of the attack.

It is now reported by Football Transfers that the Gunners have entered the pursuit of the youngster and they are prepared to trigger the £43 million release clause in his current contract.

The source add that Gabriel Martinelli could have a new role on the right wing next term. Bukayo Saka has had a heavy workload in the role and Martinelli could be deployed in the position.

Huge potential

Williams has been sensational for Bilbao over the campaign. He has notched up 25 goal contributions from just 37 appearances and has been their stand-out player in all competitions.

His exploits have caught the radar of European clubs including Arsenal. With the ever increasing competition, the Gunners may need to move quickly to secure his services this summer.

The Spaniard would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners due to his huge potential. Aside from his goal involvements, Williams has been brilliant with his off-the-ball work rate and high pressing.

The winger also averages close to 3 dribbles per league outing. He has played more than 90% of his games from the left wing this season, but he is also capable of featuring on the right side of the attack.

Hence, Williams would be a brilliant acquisition for the Gunners. At £43 million, he could be seen as a bargain purchase. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat the competition to sign him.

As per Football Transfers, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also in the mix to land his signature. Arsenal can make a statement by prising him away ahead of the European heavyweights.