Man Utd interested in signing Adrien Rabiot this summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

After joining the club ahead of last season, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen enjoyed a promising debut campaign for United last term. But, having failed to replicate the same performance this season, it has been suggested that the duo could be sold in the upcoming window.

So, the Red Devils are reportedly exploring the market to sign a new midfielder. A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Amadou Onana, Joao Neves and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall being among them.

However, according to the report by Tutto Juve, the Red Devils are interested in signing Rabiot and they could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

The report further claims that the Frenchman’s current contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of this season so the Red Devils can manage to secure his signature for free.

Rabiot to Man Utd

However, Tutto Juve states that Newcastle United are also keen on signing him so Man Utd are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Man Utd hold a long-term interest in the Frenchman as they tried to purchase him a couple of years ago but they couldn’t manage to get the deal done so a move didn’t materialise.

The record Premier League champions also linked with him last summer but the midfielder eventually opted to remain at Juventus by extending his deal for one year. So, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd can eventually manage to sign him this summer if he leaves the Allianz Stadium over the coming weeks.

Rabiot – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. He is strong, dynamic and also technically sound, so the Frenchman possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, he would be a shrewd signing for the Red Devils if they purchase him to reinforce their engine room this summer.