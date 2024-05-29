Arsenal ready to pay £51m for Nico Williams but face PSG competition

Football London has reported that Arsenal are willing to trigger Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams’ release clause worth £51 million to land him in the summer transfer window.

However, the report, citing Football Transfers, adds that Paris Saint-Germain are also in contention for the La Liga winger and could hold an ‘advantage’ over the Gunners in a bid to sign Williams.

Luis Enrique personally knows the forward having coached him during his tenure at the Spanish national team, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Bilbao star’s numbers of eight goals and 17 assists from 37 La Liga appearances this season have not gone unnoticed and earned him a nomination for La Liga’s Young Player of the Season award.

The Ligue 1 outfit, as per the Football London’s report, have ‘earmarked’ Williams as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe and will be able to comfortably pay his asking price.

Arsenal would be looking to add competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank and see Williams as a suitable and dynamic option for the wing, with the capability of playing on the left side too.

PSG could scupper Arsenal’s deal for Williams

Paris Saint-Germain have an effectively bottomless transfer budget and can offer Williams with a starting berth, something which would not be done at Arsenal as he will compete with Saka.

Additionally, the Gunners may be unwilling to enter a bidding war with PSG for the Spanish international’s wages as they are lining up several other transfers in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been tipped to sign a left-back, midfielder and striker. With a back-up winger not a priority, the Gunners may be reluctant to spend too much on the likes of Williams.

Unless Arsenal can convince Williams to accept a lower pay packet and a squad role, the Spaniard may be tempted to opt for a move to PSG instead this summer.