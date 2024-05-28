Man Utd have ‘good chance’ of signing Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Manchester United reportedly have a ‘good chance’ of signing Napoli star Giovanni Di Lorenzo this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

Despite enduring a disappointing campaign this term, finishing eighth in the Premier League, the Red Devils ended the season on a high by winning the FA Cup. As a result of that victory, United have secured their place in the Europa League next season.

However, despite helping United win back-to-back trophies having gone trophyless the previous six years, Erik ten Hag’s future is currently hanging in the balance at Old Trafford. So, it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman remains as United boss next season.

In the meantime, the Red Devils have started planning their summer businesses to strengthen their squad in order to turn their fortune around next season.

It has been suggested that Man Utd want to revamp their centre-back position but signing a new right-back as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times – is also on their to-do list this summer.

Di Lorenzo to Man Utd

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing Jeremie Frimpong, Vanderson and Denzel Dumfries, but Di Lorenzo is also on their radar.

It has recently been reported that after spending five years at Napoli, the Italian is ready to leave the club this summer to take a new challenge in his career.

So, the report claims that Man Utd have a ‘good chance’ of luring him to Old Trafford this summer, however, it has been reported that Aston Villa are also interested in him so the record Premier League champions will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the defender to join the club and beat the Villans in this race.

Di Lorenzo – valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt – is a consistent performer and has showcased his qualities at the highest level, helping his side win the Serie A title a few years ago and guiding Italy to lift the European Championship.

So, he could be a solid acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him this summer.