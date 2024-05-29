Man Utd very interested in landing Xavi Simons on loan



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are very interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Xavi Simons on a temporary deal next season.

The Netherlands international spent the recent campaign on loan with RB Leipzig. He was in top form for the German giants with 10 goals and 15 assists from 43 appearances in all competitions. PSG have decided to loan him out for another season and Mundo Deportivo claim that Man United are determined to land his signature.

However, they could be fighting a losing battle with Simons said to be interested in joining Barcelona instead. The youngster spent 8 years in the La Masia academy and appears keen on a reunion with the Catalan club. He is prepared to bid his time to join them despite the interest from other European clubs including Bayern Munich.

Difficult deal

Simons is one of the most sought-after young wingers in European football. He was fantastic for Leipzig last season with 25 goal involvements. The Dutchman played on the right and left wing in equal propositions and also made a few appearances from the attacking midfield role for the Bundesliga heavyweights.

PSG have opened the door for another year away on loan, but United’s chances of signing him appear bleak due to his stance of rejoining Barcelona. The La Liga giants are currently not in a position to register players with Financial Fair Play concerns and they may need some time to recoup funds from player sales.

Despite this, Simons is prepared to play the waiting game to join them. Hence, we don’t see United landing his services from Les Parisiens and they may have to turn to alternative options. Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams has been fancied to move to the Premier League in recent months and United should consider joining Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the versatile winger, who also managed 25 goal contributions for his club last season.