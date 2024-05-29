Tottenham could look to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly look to sign Nottingham Forest star Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, as per Football Insider.

The 23-year-old was deemed one of the best young talents in the world after joining Chelsea’s senior team having ranked through their youth system. The Englishman even attracted attention from several big clubs outside of England with Bayern Munich among those registered their interest.

However, Hudson-Odoi decided to remain at his boyhood club by rejecting a move to the Allianz Arena. But, the forward’s development was hampered due to injury problems and after failing to find regular game-time at Stamford Bridge, he eventually opted to join Nottingham Forest last summer to resurrect his career.

The winger enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the City Ground in the recently concluded season and showcased glimpses of his old self at times, scoring eight goals in 29 Premier League appearances and helping his side survive relegation.

So, it seems having been impressed by Hudson-Odoi’s recent displays, Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi to Tottenham

According to the report by Football Insider, having been found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, the Reds would be forced to cash-in on some of their stars to balance the books before June 30, otherwise, they would be at risk of points deduction once again next season.

So, the report states that Tottenham are plotting a swoop for Hudson-Odoi and are aiming to get this deal done by taking advantage of Nottingham Forest’s current situation.

Football Insider also claims that Spurs thinks Hudson-Odoi possesses ‘huge potential’ and he could be bought easily due to Forest’s current financial difficulties.

The former Chelsea star is a versatile winger and can play on either flank. He is technically sound, has the efficiency of dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow attackers and also has the efficiency of finishing off his chances.

So, Hudson-Odoi could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, Ange Postecoglou likes to have energetic wingers as he plays with a high-pressing style of football but the 23-year-old isn’t the most hardworking winger. Therefore, Tottenham might be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attacking department in the upcoming transfer window.