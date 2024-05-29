Man Utd confident to sign Michael Olise & Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are reportedly ‘confident’ of securing a double deal to sign Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, as per talkSPORT.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing campaign in the Premier League this season but they have ended the campaign by winning the FA Cup, defeating Manchester City in the final. So, although they finished outside of the European place in the league, United have secured their place in the Europa League next season.

However, following Man Utd’s disappointing performances in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag’s future is still hanging in the balance and the Dutchman is said to be at risk of being sacked.

Nevertheless, it has been suggested that although it is not certain who will be leading Man Utd next season, they have already started planning their summer businesses to strengthen the squad.

According to the report by talkSPORT, following Raphael Varane’s departure, Man Utd are going to prioritise signing a new centre-back this summer and have identified Branthwaite as a serious option.

Olise & Branthwaite to Man Utd

The report further claims that the Englishman could be available for a fee of around £40m so the record Premier League champions can manage to get this deal done for a reasonable fee.

In addition, talkSPORT has reported that United are also interested in signing a new right-winger with Olise being their priority target. It has been suggested that the Crystal Palace star could cost a fee of around £60m so United will have to splash a combined £100m fee to sign their key targets with they ‘confident’ of getting these two deals done this summer.

Branthwaite only has one year of experience playing in the Premier League but he already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the recently concluded season. He is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him.

On the other hand, Olise is also a top-class winger and considering United don’t have many creative wingers at their disposal, the Palace star would be a great coup for them should they secure his signature.