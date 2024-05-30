Benjamin Sesko emerges as top striker target for Arsenal



According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal have identified RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko as their top striker target for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are expected to invest on a new centre-forward this summer, having seen the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggle to find the back of the net. Kai Havertz was brilliant up front in the season run-in, but Arsenal may want a strong competitor who can guarantee regular goals.

As per the Daily Mirror, Sesko is the prime target to fulfil the position for the Gunners. The London giants are not expecting any superstar signings this summer, but they are still expected to strengthen the squad to boost their chances of winning the Premier League title next season.

Huge talent

Sesko signed for Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg during the 2022 summer transfer window, but he only joined them last season. The Slovenian was a regular on the bench during the early part of the campaign, but became a key figure under manager Marco Rose in the final phase of the season.

The young striker scored in each of his final 7 league games of the season to end up with 18 goals. He netted in every 114 minutes for Leipzig which is quite impressive. There have been comparisons between him and Erling Braut Haaland and he should only get better with age and experience.

Arsenal could be interested in signing him due to his huge talent and potential. Instead of spending big on a marquee striker, they could prefer Sesko, who could develop into a potent goalscorer. He currently has a release clause worth £55 million in his contract which Arsenal could easily trigger.

With interest from several other elite European clubs, Arsenal need to be pro-active to win the race for his signature. They need to engage with his representative to have the upper hand. The club’s recent progress and Champions League qualification could persuade Sesko to make the switch.