Man Utd ‘considering’ signing Trevoh Chalobah this summer

Manchester United are reportedly ‘considering’ signing Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah this summer, as per the Independent.

The Red Devils struggled with their injury problems in the recently concluded season with most of those at their backline. So, it has been reported that they are prioritising revamping their defensive department in the upcoming window to turn their fortune around next season.

Following Raphael Varane’s departure, United are exploring the market to sign a new centre-back. They have already been linked with a plethora of names with Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Tosin Adarabioyo being among them, but Chalobah is now emerging as a new option.

According to the report by the Independent, Man Utd are keen on signing the Chelsea star and they are ‘weighing up bid’ to get this deal done. The report further claims that Chelsea are open to selling the Englishman to balance their books before June 30 to stay on the right side of Premier League’s profit and sustainability and are ready to accept a fee of around £25m.

Chalobah to Man Utd

Having ranked through Chelsea’s youth system, Chalobah has enjoyed success with his boyhood club, helping his side win the Champions League a few years ago. Although Chelsea endured a disappointing campaign in the 2023/24 season, Chalobah showcased his qualities at times.

The 24-year-old is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but is also comfortable playing in the right-back position. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. With Man Utd also looking to sign a new right-back as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times, Chalobah would be able to support Diogo Dalot should Man Utd purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Chelsea star in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their defensive department.