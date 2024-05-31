Arsenal leading Man Utd in race to sign Sesko



According to The Daily Mirror, Arsenal have moved into pole position ahead of Manchester United to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with multiple strikers over the past few months and The Daily Mirror claim that they are now edging closer to securing the services of Sesko from Leipzig.

The 20-year-old is also on the radar of Man United and Chelsea, but the Gunners have been handed a huge boost with Sesko giving the green light for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Huge talent

Sesko netted 18 goals in his debut campaign for Leipzig. He had a slow start to his career after finding himself on the bench. However, his playing time increased during the second half of the season as he got to adapt to the demands of the Bundesliga.

The Slovenian ended on a high by scoring in 7 consecutive league appearances. He averaged a goal in every 114 minutes during his debut season with Leipzig. At 20, Sesko has huge potential and we are not surprised that Arsenal want to sign him.

The Gunners have now received a massive boost with the player also interested in joining them. Mikel Arteta’s side have the option of triggering his £55 million release clause, but could prefer to negotiate with Leipzig to pay the fee over several years.

Sesko would be a fabulous signing for the Gunners and he could be their answer to Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland. The young striker has yet to find the consistency of the Norwegian, but he has similar traits in the final third of the pitch.

The ex-Salzburg star is gifted with raw pace on the counter-attack. He can also dribble past his opposition and has the ability to generate plenty of power and accuracy with his strikes on goal due to his plank posture. He could develop into one of the world’s best strikers once he adapts to the intensity of the Premier League.