Man Utd considering cut-price swoop for Ousmane Diomande



According to Express Sport, Manchester United are weighing up a move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande this summer.

Man United are scouring the market for a new central defender with Raphael Varane set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June. Express Sport claim that the Red Devils are now considering an approach for Diomande, who could be available for a knockdown price this summer.

Sporting currently value their prized asset at £51 million as they need funds to balance their books. However, as per the report, the Portuguese giants could accept offers of around £35 million so a bargain deal could be agreed. United are currently pondering over an offer, having already made contact with the player’s representative.

Top talent

Diomande has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Portuguese top-flight. He is a strong ball-playing centre-back, but has also caught the eye with his defensive contributions. The 6ft 2in defender is strong when it comes to winning aerial challenges and has gifted pace to make recoveries.

He has also been brilliant with his concentration in and around the box. Diomande has made the odd defensive error, but he should only improve with more games under his belt. For the price mentioned, he would be a fabulous acquisition for the Red Devils, who could have a limited transfer budget.

The onus is now on United to find an agreement with Sporting with whom they have a good working relationship. The Mancunian giants previously signed Bruno Fernandes from the Lisbon giants who has been a revelation for them in the last 4 seasons. Despite the strong association, United need to be wary of interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the talented central defender. The Gunners have a settled central defensive pairing in the form of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, but they are eyeing more quality in the first-team squad. United could have an edge over Arsenal as they could guarantee Diomande with a regular starting spot.