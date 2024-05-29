Arsenal handed boost as Sporting Lisbon lower Diomande price



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal have been handed a boost in signing Sporting Lisbon starlet Ousmane Diomande in the upcoming transfer window.

The London giants have been long-term admirers of the talented centre-back. They were first linked with him in January last year. Lisbon beat them to his signature from Midtjylland.

Diomande has continued to remain on Arsenal’s radar and Record claim that Lisbon are prepared to provide a discount for his sale when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The club have been reluctant to sell him for less than his £68 million release clause, but are now willing to accept £51 million including add-ons due to their financial concerns.

The Portuguese outfit need to balance their financial books before the end of next month and Diomande has been highlighted as the likely candidate to make way for the same reason.

Summer move

Arsenal currently have the best central defender partnership in the Premier League. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been fantastic as a pairing and they are undisputed starters at the moment.

However, the Gunners cannot afford to rest on their laurels. The London side saw how an injury can jeopardise their title pursuit in 2022/23. Saliba’s back problem directly contributed to their poor run of form in the final months.

Looking at the back-up options, Jakub Kiwior has yet to prove his worth as a central defender while the same can be said about Jurrien Timber, who made just 3 appearances for the Gunners last season due to a serious knee injury.

We won’t be surprised if manager Mikel Arteta has his sights on bolstering the central defence with another quality signing such that he can rotate his options – something which Pep Guardiola has done at Manchester City over the years.

Diomande would be a fine signing with his strong ball-playing skills, aerial presence and ability to make regular recoveries. At 20 years of age, he has shown plenty of maturity and has the hallmarks to become an elite centre-back.

Arsenal have been handed a boost with Sporting lowering their valuation for their prized asset and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners make a renewed approach for his services during the summer transfer window.