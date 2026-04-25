Tottenham reach agreement to sign Marcos Senesi on a free transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Bournemouth’s centre-back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer in the summer, as per Florian Plettenberg.

Last season, Senesi was not a regular starter for Bournemouth, as Andoni Iraola preferred the pair of Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi, who both played 31 Premier League games together and accumulated 1.66 points per game.

His fortunes changed this season when the duo departed to join Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively. He has been a mainstay in the starting lineup, playing in 33 of Bournemouth’s 34 Premier League games so far, providing five assists and creating 23 chances despite being a centre-back.

His on-ball qualities, along with standout defensive displays, have made him one of the most sought-after players in the coming summer transfer window, but it appears Tottenham are set to steal a march on other rivals to acquire the 28-year-old.

In recent days, Football Talk, citing reputable transfer expert David Ornstein, reported that Tottenham are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Senesi.

It appears the North Londoners have acted swiftly to complete the transfer, as a new report from Florian Plettenberg claims that Roberto De Zerbi’s side have reached an agreement in principle for the Argentine’s transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer.

Senesi to Tottenham

The 6ft 1in centre-back has pledged to join Spurs as a free agent at the end of the season, according to the journalist, in a big blow to other interested clubs.

However, Plettenberg clarifies that nothing has been officially signed yet, and the transfer now depends on whether the Lilywhites retain their Premier League status at the end of the season.

While Tottenham have a well-bolstered centre-back unit that includes Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin, consistent injuries have left them depleted in most games, with Romero becoming the latest to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

There are fears the Spurs captain may have already played his final game for the club, as rumours about his potential departure have been rife since he openly called out the club’s hierarchy’s inactivity, calling it ‘unbelievable but true and disgraceful’.

Should Romero depart, Senesi would be a logical option to replace his compatriot, not only for his leadership and defensive qualities, but also due to his composure in possession, highlighted by a 77.4% pass completion rate and 2,645 touches, the fourth-highest in the Premier League, making him a strong tactical fit for De Zerbi’s system.