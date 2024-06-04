Man Utd will submit an offer to sign Inacio



According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Manchester United are preparing to make an offer to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their central defensive department this summer with Raphael Varane set to leave on a free transfer at the end of June.

O Jogo now claim that Inacio has been identified as a target by Man United and they are prepared to advance with a formal approach regardless of what happens with manager Erik ten Hag.

Inacio currently has a release clause worth £51 million in his contract. Aside from the Red Devils, O Jogo add that Liverpool are also admirers of the central defender.

Highly-rated

Inacio has been on the Red Devils’ radar since the start of 2022. United were fancied to sign the left-footed centre-back, but they eventually opted for Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez has been injury prone since his move from Ajax. He suffered a foot fracture towards the end of the 2022/23 season and had multiple injury setbacks in the recent campaign.

This could be a reason behind the club’s interest in Inacio. The Portuguese is a good ball-playing defender and he completed 67 passes per game last season with an accuracy of 89%.

The 22-year-old also made 1.9 clearances per game alongside 4.7 ball recoveries. He would be a fantastic signing for the Red Devils, and they will be aiming to sign him for less.

The Lisbon giants need to balance their books by June 30 and they are eyeing a big-money sale. Their urgent need could pave the way for United to sign Inacio for a much lesser fee.

United may also want a right-footed centre-back this summer with Varane set to depart. The Red Devils have also been linked with Inacio’s Sporting teammate Ousmane Diomande.

There is a possibility that the Red Devils could discuss a double swoop from the Portuguese champions.