Chelsea to offer Arsenal competition for Benjamin Sesko’s signing

The Standard has reported that Chelsea are ‘ready to rival’ Arsenal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko’s signing in the summer, with both London sides in a ‘strong position’ to sign the 21-year-old.

Arsenal were initially the frontrunners for Sesko’s transfer and were hoping to negotiate his £56 million release clause. However, as per the report, Chelsea are ready to hijack Arsenal’s attempts to sign Sesko by meeting his release fee to sign the forward.

Chelsea are expected to be in the transfer market for a striker to add competition for Nicolas Jackson in the final third after he endured an ambivalent maiden campaign after arriving from Villarreal last summer.

Victor Osimhen was the Blues’ primary target but his £110 million release clause has proven to be a deterrent, whereas Brighton’s Evan Ferguson no longer appeals to Chelsea heading into the summer.

Sesko’s profile fits like a sock in Chelsea’s project

Enzo Maresca’s appointment as the Chelsea manager has been confirmed, meaning the club can seriously beginning planning its transfer activity for the off-season.

Given that they struggled in front of goal on various occasions last season, the west Londoners bringing in a consistent goal-scorer looks imminent and Sesko would fit the bill in that regard.

At £56 million, he is an affordable option when compared to the other choices in the transfer market and at only 21, he aligns with Chelsea’s plan of building a squad full of younger names.

Sesko enjoyed a productive campaign with RB Leipzig, scoring 18 goals in all competitions. He has predatory instincts in the box with great movement off the ball and heading ability.

Nearly two metres tall, the Slovenian international can also hold the ball superbly and play-make from the deeper areas of the pitch. Though his passing can improve, he is still young and has shown huge potential.

Chelsea’s readiness to pay Sesko’s asking price will be a blow to Arsenal’s plans of negotiating the fee. If the Gunners are also willing to trigger his release clause, they may hold the edge over their rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side has secured a Champions League spot for next season, whereas Chelsea will play two tiers below, in the Europa Conference League, which means Arsenal may remain favourites to sign Sesko this summer.