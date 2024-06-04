Man Utd could go for Summerville if they fail to sign Olise

Manchester United could reportedly look to sign Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville if they fail to secure Michael Olise’s signature this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

With Antony struggling to showcase his best after moving to Old Trafford a couple of years ago, the Red Devils are seemingly planning to sign a new right-winger ahead of next season.

Although Jadon Sancho is still on their books, his future at the club is currently uncertain after falling out with Erik ten Hag. It has been suggested that Sancho could return to the club if Ten Hag were to be sacked so it remains to be seen what his future holds.

The Red Devils are reportedly prioritising signing Olise with the Frenchman open to moving to Old Trafford. However, Chelsea are reportedly also keen on signing him and have already started accelerating their efforts to get this deal done.

Now, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jacobs has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Summerville and they could make a swoop for him if they eventually fail to secure Olise’s signature.

Summerville to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that Leeds United need to raise funds having failed to gain the promotion and they could accept a fee of around £30m to sell their star man. So, Jacobs says that signing Summerville would be an easier and cheaper deal for United than Olise.

Jacobs said:

“Summerville is easier (than Olise), there’s no formal release clause, but there’s an acceptance from Leeds’ part that they will listen to offers. Leeds need to generate money because they’re not back in the Premier League. I expect Summerville to be available between £30-35m. “I think Manchester United could come into the conversation even though they’ve not progressed anything definitively at this stage, but he’s much cheaper. If it’s a balancing act financially or they feel they’re not going to get Olise they will enter into that conversation.”

Summerville has been attracting a lot of attention from several big English clubs after enjoying a productive campaign in the Championship last term, scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists in 43 appearances.

The 22-year-old is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, the Dutchman is comfortable playing in the left flank and isn’t the right-winger so Summerville wouldn’t be an ideal alternative to Olise.