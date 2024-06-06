Man Utd launch bid to sign Lille star Leny Yoro this summer

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Marca.

Following a disappointing campaign last season, the Red Devils are reportedly aiming to revamp their ageing backline in the upcoming transfer window.

They have already decided to let Raphael Varane leave the club with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof’s future hanging in the balance at the moment.

Numerous defenders have been mentioned as serious targets for Man Utd with Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Jarrad Branthwaite being among them, but Yoro is now emerging as a key option.

According to the report by Marca, Man Utd are keen on signing Yoro and they have already submitted a £51m proposal to secure his signature this summer.

The report further claims that United are desperate to sign the 18-year-old and are willing to accept all the Lille’s conditions to lure the defender to Old Trafford.

Yoro to Man Utd

The Spanish outlet further states that Real Madrid are also interested in signing him with the player keen to play for Los Blancos. However, Marca says that Carlo Ancelotti’s side aren’t willing to rush things to sign the player and have already informed the youngster’s camp that he will have to wait to join.

So, it looks difficult for the record Premier League champions, however, they could take advantage of Real Madrid’s laid-back approach by getting this deal done quickly.

Yoro’s current contract will expire at the end of next season so Lille could be eager to cash-in on him over the coming weeks in fear of losing him for free next year.

The Frenchman, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The youngster is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to sign the 18-year-old in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their defensive department.