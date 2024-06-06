Man Utd and Chelsea eyeing swoop to sign Milos Kerkez

According to GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Bournemouth’s electric left-back Milos Kerkez in this summer’s transfer window but they face competition from Chelsea.

The Premier League giants are expected to be in the market for a full-back and have been attracted to Kerkez’s profile after he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in his first year with the Cherries.

Bournemouth signed the 20-year-old for £15.5 million from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar last summer and having made 33 appearances in all competitions last season, he is already tipped to move to a bigger club.

Jacobs, via GMS, says that Manchester United are eyeing a move for the full-back ahead of the summer, but they face stiff competition as Chelsea are also keen admirers of the youngster.

Kerkez’s brilliant form earned him a call-up to the Hungarian squad for Euro 2024 as well. The youngster remains focused on the international tournament and gave a coy answer on his future.

GMS quoted him as saying the below:

“I am not occupied with transfer news, the people who take care of me deal with all of that. I am only focused on Bournemouth and my performances here. I know I am young, but I know what I can do and what level I can get to, so I just have to see what happens in the future.”

Low-cost solution for Chelsea and United

Milos Kerkez was one of the English top-flight’s revelations from last season, so it’s no surprise he’s attracting interest from the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea.

GiveMeSport adds that Manchester United are particularly impressed by Kerkez’s ‘attacking threat’, and see him as a dynamic option to offer competition to Luke Shaw.

With Tyrell Malacia’s fitness failing to show any significant improvement, the Red Devils like Kerkez, who has been described by GMS as a pacey option, who has good dribbling and positional sense.

However, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants to bring in a young left-back to his existing options, Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, and is appealed by Kerkez’s modern and offensive profile.

The Hungarian has already hinted at preferring a switch to Chelsea after liking a few posts on Twitter (formerly X) which linked him with a move to Stamford Bridge, the report adds.

Bournemouth will look to at least double their investment in Kerkez from last year and have reportedly priced him at £35 million, as per the report, so United and Chelsea will need to pay decent money to secure a deal.