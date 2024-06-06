Tottenham eyeing move for Stuttgart star Hiroki Ito

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing move for VfB Stuttgart centre-back Hiroki Ito, who also has the ability to play as a left-back, according to The Sun.

Having recently announced the release of three defenders in Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon, Ange Postecoglou’s side is expected to bring some replacements and Ito has emerged as a target.

The newspaper says Tottenham are eyeing a move for the centre-back this summer and Ito has a release clause in his contract that could be worth up to £25m, so a deal wouldn’t break the bank.

Ito’s Stuttgart side finished second in the Bundesliga last season, one place above Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich, and will be a surprise participant in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

After a breakthrough campaign, the Japanese international has emerged as a target for the Lilywhites with Postecoglou possessing ‘good knowledge’ of the Asian country’s top-flight, having managed Yokohama for three years between 2018 and 2021.

Interestingly, Ito played for Jubilo Iwata in his home country for four seasons until 2022, meaning he Postecoglou has possibly faced the 25-year-old in the past.

Spurs could kill two birds with one stone

Tottenham’s signing of Ito could mean they bring in one player who can be deployed at both centre-back and left-back – two positions they need to strengthen this summer.

With a reasonably priced investment, the Lilywhites would bring in a player who boasted excellent numbers in the Bundesliga.

Ito won 94.7% of his tackles per 90, had 1.17 interceptions and five recoveries, according to FotMob. His passing would also prove to be an asset, as he had a 89.4% accuracy in the 2023/24 season.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ito is keen on moving to the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, as he would not play in the Champions League next season if he moves to Spurs.

The north Londoners can easily afford him, however, and a bumper salary package could do the trick in convincing Ito to join despite their absence from the European Cup.