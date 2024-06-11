Arsenal and Tottenham indicate interest in Sporting CP star Marcus Edwards

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their interest in signing Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards this summer, according to Portuguese outlet, O Jogo.

The former England U20 International occasionally delighted fans with stellar displays, but his inconsistency saw him fall behind former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, Francisco Trincao in the pecking order.

His cameo appearances off the bench didn’t impress the head coach, Rúben Amorim, either and a move away from the club is not ruled out, as per the report.

O Jogo reports that Edwards is well-liked in England, and there’s a growing sense he could make a move to the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham and Arsenal showing interest in the player.

The report adds that the former Tottenham academy star is still on Spurs’ radar while the Gunners maintain a keen interest in the player who will savour the chance of returning to England to play in the Premier League.

Edwards’s contract at the Estádio José Alvalade will run until the summer of 2026 and is currently valued at €20m (£16m) by Transfermarkt.

Edwards set for North London switch

Edwards has been a regular in the Lions first team since he joined the club permanently from Spurs in the 2021-22 season. However, last season didn’t go to plan, playing second fiddle to Trincao in the starting lineup.

Despite this, his qualities remain unquestionable and his limited playing time was more about tactical tweaks, than the performance itself.

Arsenal need support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings and Mikel Arteta has seemingly identified Edwards as a potential target ahead of the summer window.

Spurs, on the other hand, are another very attractive proponent to the youngster – sighting the rejuvenation Ange Postecoglou has carried out in the club.

Their fast-paced, free-flowing football gives room for positional flexibility, a trait that could be attractive to Edwards, who can operate in any attacking position in the final third.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but it looks like Arsenal and Tottenham could be set to do-battle over a deal for Edwards this summer and he’d be an exciting signing for either club.