Michael Olise open to joining Man Utd – Ben Jacobs



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is open to the prospect of joining Manchester United during the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with the French forward for some period of time, but they have yet to make a formal approach. Speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs has revealed that Olise was the first target that was approved by the Glazers and he continues to remain on the radar of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The journalist believes Chelsea and Man United are expected to go head-to-head for his signature at some point and the 22-year-old would be open to joining either club, he said: “He’s the first target that was approved by the old regime led by the Glazers, John Murtough and so on, and the new regime, with Sporting controller Jim Ratcliffe.”

“From day one when they took formal charge of the sporting side in February, Olise was also on their radar. Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to go head-to-head for Olise at some point and the feeling is that the player is open to both clubs.”

Quality winger

Olise had an injury-plagued season with Palace, but he still caught the eye with his performances. The right-sided winger registered 10 goals and provided 6 assists from just 19 appearances. Aside from his goal contributions, the Frenchman was also brilliant with his dribbling skills and distribution in the final 3rd.

United currently have plenty of options on the right wing but none have been consistent enough. Antony has failed to live up to the high price tag and the same can be said about Jadon Sancho, who is expected to be sold following his loan deal at Borussia Dortmund. Garnacho showed his potential from the right flank, but he is more comfortable on the left wing.

Amad Diallo got a run of games towards the end of the campaign, but the hierarchy may want a more established and consistent performer in the role. Olise would be a perfect solution as he is just entering the prime of his career and has already become one of the most sought-after wingers in the Premier League. United may have to pay his £60 million release clause to sign him and they could have an advantage over Chelsea as he is reportedly an avid fan of the club.