Man Utd ‘stepping up’ efforts to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are reportedly ‘stepping up’ their efforts to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee this summer, as per Sky Sports.

The Dutchman has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe after enjoying a stellar campaign last term, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 34 Serie A appearances and also helping his side qualify for the Champions League next season.

It has been reported that after being impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances, AC Milan have registered their interest in signing him. Additionally, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a swoop to sign the youngster this summer. However, according to the report by Sky Sports, Man Utd haven’t been put off by their rival’s interest in the striker as they are also keen on signing him.

The report further claims that the Red Devils have identified Zirkzee as the ‘primary target’ to reinforce their frontline and have already started ‘stepping up’ their efforts to lure him to Old Trafford.

Sky Sports states that Zirkzee has a £34m release clause in his deal so United can manage to purchase him for an affordable price in the upcoming transfer window.

Zirkzee to Man Utd

Man Utd are reportedly planning to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund next season. Having splashed over £70m to sign the Denmark international, United reportedly don’t want to spend big to sign a top-level striker as they are willing to keep faith in the youngster. Therefore, the Red Devils are seemingly exploring budget options to reinforce their attacking department.

Zirkzee is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class striker in future. He is a technically gifted player and likes to drop deep and link-up the play.

The Bologna star can play threading passes between the lines and also has the ability to finish off his chances so he would be a great acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to secure the youngster’s signature by defeating their rivals in this race in the upcoming transfer window.