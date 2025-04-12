Man Utd plot double swoop to sign Liam Delap and Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are plotting a double swoop to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha alongside Ipswich Town’s forward Liam Delap this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have only netted a meagre 37 goals in 31 games this season, highlighting their profligacy in front of goal. Rasmus Hojlund and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee have failed to hit their mark this season, with both forwards contributing to just 15 goals in all competitions. The club are now looking to bolster their attack next season and have been linked with several forwards in recent weeks.

The latest to be linked with a move to Old Trafford is Wolves’ talisman Cunha, who is viewed as a potential option to occupy one of the No. 10 positions in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, as per the report.

According to GIVEMESPORT, financial constraints could derail the club from extravagant spending. However, securing Champions League football by winning the Europa League would provide the club with extra income to spend, with Cunha being earmarked as their prime target.

Despite renewing his contract in January, the report adds that the West Midlands club are open to letting the Brazil international leave this summer after including a £62m release clause in his contract.

United target double swoop

The Red Devils will face stern competition for the 25-year-old, with GIVEMESPORT adding that Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, and Newcastle United are all in the race for the forward’s signature.

However, Man United are ahead in the race, as the report claims that the Brazilian would prefer to move to Old Trafford if he departs Wolves in the summer.

The report adds that England U21 forward Delap has also been identified as another target to bolster Manchester United’s attack alongside Cunha. The 22-year-old has a £30m release clause that becomes effective if Ipswich are relegated from the Premier League with seven games remaining.

A double swoop for two proven forwards like Delap and Cunha underlines the club’s apparent ambition to strengthen their frontline ahead of next season.

While the duo would cost a combined £92m, United must sanction player sales to generate funds — and it remains to be seen whether Hojlund and Zirkzee will be among those shown the exit door this summer.