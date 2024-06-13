Tottenham open talks to sign Chris Fuhrich this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign VfB Stuttgart star Chris Fuhrich this summer, as per the German outlet Bild.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a promising campaign last term, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances and also guided his team to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Having showcased glimpses of his qualities for Stuttgart, the German has secured his place in his nation’s squad for the upcoming European Championship.

While citing and translating the print version of Bild, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Fuhrich and they have already held talks over this deal. But it is not clear whether they have made contacts with the player’s representatives or Stuttgart.

The report further claims that the German has a £22m release clause included in his current contract so he would be an affordable signing for Spurs if they purchase him this summer.

Fuhrich to Tottenham

However, the German outlet says that all of the Bundesliga’s top teams such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also plotting a swoop for him so it is going to be difficult for the North London club to get any potential deal done for him.

Spurs are said to be looking to strengthen their frontline by signing a new forward. A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Fuhrich now emerging as a serious option.

The Stuttgart star is comfortable playing in the left flank but can also be deployed in the engine room. He is a technically gifted player and can play threading passes between the lines. In addition, he has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

Fuhrich has already showcased his qualities in the German top-flight in recent times so the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he were to join the club this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually opt to push forward with a deal to sign him to reinforce their attacking department.