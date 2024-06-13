Man Utd lining up move for Bologna star Jhon Lucumi



According to AS in Colombia, Manchester United are considering a move for Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to invest in the central defensive department this summer. Raphael Varane has made the decision to leave on a free transfer and the club need a solid replacement in the squad.

As per AS, Lucumi has emerged as an option for Man United, but they are not alone in the pursuit with Bournemouth, AC Milan and Napoli also in the race to sign the 25-year-old central defender.

Bologna are prepared to sell him for £15 million, but the price could increase with Premier League interest. A deal could be delayed with Lucumi focused on playing for Colombia at the Copa America.

Strong distribution

Lucumi has developed into one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in Serie A. In the recent campaign, he completed over 93% of his passes, according to FBRef. No one managed to distribute better than him. This could be a prime reason behind the strong interest in signing him from multiple European clubs.

United will be aiming to prise him away ahead of the competition. The club currently need a right-sided centre-back with Varane on his way out. Lucumi is a left-footed central defender, but he played on the right for Thiago Motta’s side for most of the previous campaign as they finished 5th in Serie A.

He would definitely suit the Red Devils. Apart from his strong passing skills, Lucumi has a good aerial and physical presence alongside impressive recovery pace. He could emerge as a regular starter in central defence next season, considering the inconsistency of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Lucumi does not want to decide on his future until the Copa America concludes next month, but United should open up negotiations with his representatives such that they can gain a head start in the race to sign him.