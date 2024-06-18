Man Utd submit £30m bid for Barcelona’s Vitor Roque

Manchester United have submitted an opening £29.6 million bid for Vitor Roque but Barcelona are holding out for closer to £50m, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are expected to be in the transfer market for a striker with Erik ten Hag previously making no secret of wanting a new addition in attack.

When quizzed in April regarding his plans for the summer’s transfer window, Ten Hag was quoted by Eurosport as saying:

“You need more options. You need double positioning in every position. Some positions we didn’t have the choices this season – the striker position, the left-back position – and that has a negative impact on the results.”

Anthony Martial has been released by the Red Devils as a free agent, leaving Rasmus Hojlund as the only natural striker in the squad.

The Danish has had his fair share of fitness setbacks, whereas Marcus Rashford, who has been sparingly used as a striker, has severely underperformed of late.

Man Utd have seemingly identified Roque as the man to strengthen their attack and have submitted an offer worth just under £30m. However, the MEN claims that Barcelona have rejected the bid and want closer to £50m – the price they paid Atletico Paranaense for his signature.

United unlikely to meet Barca’s asking price for Roque

Roque, 19, enjoyed a positive start to life at Barcelona as he scored twice in his first five La Liga matches but saw his form as well as minutes drastically dip thereafter.

He fell out of Xavi’s favour and although the Spaniard has been sacked by the Catalans, Roque may be surplus to requirements for Barca as they continue to be under tremendous financial pressure.

Ten Hag has been provided with a £140 million budget for the summer but it remains to be seen if Man United are willing to match Barca’s asking price for Roque.

The teenager is one of the world’s most promising players, but there is a stark difference in Barca’s and United’s evaluation of his transfer fees.

As such, the Red Devils would need to pay almost double the money they had initially offered if indeed Roque was to join them.

And while a striker is one of Ten Hag’s priorities, he may not break the bank on a player lacking experience when he has enough time to scout for alternate options.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford and it would not come entirely as a surprise if United brought in a slightly experienced name with Hojlund already available as a younger and long-term option at Ten Hag’s disposal.