Tottenham could seal surprise deal to sign Mats Hummels

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly secure a surprise deal to sign Mats Hummels this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 35-year-old displayed impressive performances for BVB last term, helping his side reach the final of the Champions League before losing to Real Madrid.

However, the veteran defender is set to leave Signal Iduna Park as a free agent upon expiration of his current contract. So, he is set to become available for free but it has been suggested that his priority is to remain in Europe and has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Now, reporting on HITC, Bailey has stated that Tottenham are interested in signing a new defender this summer and have been offered the chance to secure Hummels’ signature. However, it is not clear whether the North London club are actually interested in signing him or not.

Additionally, the journalist says that Spurs aren’t the only team handed the chance to secure his signature as Newcastle United, Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton have all been offered to sign him.

Hummels to Tottenham

Hummels has enjoyed a stellar time in the German top-flight over the last decade. He has even showcased to the world that he can still perform at the highest level by playing a pivotal role in Dortmund’s Champions League run last season.

The 35-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is excellent with the ball at his feet, is brilliant in the air, strong, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

However, Spurs like to play with a high defence line to press the opposition high but Hummels doesn’t have the pace to play in that system and is more comfortable playing in a deep defensive block.

So, Tottenham wouldn’t be the right destination for Hummels as he would be better off playing under a pragmatic coach. In addition, the Lilywhites wouldn’t want to sign a stop-gap solution to reinforce their backline as they are hoping to build a squad to challenge for big prizes in future.

Therefore, Hummels and Tottenham wouldn’t be the right marriage so they would be better off looking at different options this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the German in this transfer window.