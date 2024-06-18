Man Utd register interest in signing Josep Martinez

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Genoa star Josep Martinez this summer, as per the Italian outlet La Repubblica.

After letting David de Gea and Dean Henderson leave the club last summer, the Red Devils decided to revamp their goalkeeping department by signing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Onana was Erik ten Hag’s first-choice option last season but he made a few costly errors in several games. On the other hand, Bayindir only played one game throughout the season so it has been suggested that the Turkish could be open to leaving Old Trafford to play regularly next season.

It is clear that Ten Hag wants to keep faith in Onana next season so if United were to sell Bayindir then they would need to sign a new goalkeeper. Perhaps, that’s why they have started exploring the market to sign a new shot-stopper this summer.

According to the report by La Repubblica (via I Love Palermo Calcio), Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing Martínez after being impressed by his displays last season.

Martinez to Man Utd

The report further claims that Genoa are ready to cash-in on their star man for a fee of around £17m so the Red Devils can manage to secure his signature this summer.

The Italian outlet reports that Inter Milan are also keen on signing him, but Genoa want to sell their star man to the Premier League – where AFC Bournemouth are interested as well.

Meanwhile, Rudy Galetti has reported on X that Martinez has already agreed on personal terms with Inter but they are struggling to find an agreement with Genoa regarding the transfer fee so Man Utd could manage to get this deal done by taking advantage of this situation.

The journalist also claims that the Red Devils have started contemplating making a move for the Genoa star this summer so it remains to be seen whether they eventually opt to lure him to Old Trafford in this transfer window.

If Bayindir eventually leaves the club then Man Utd will need to sign a new goalkeeper this summer but spending the reported £17m fee for a backup shot-stopper might not be a wise decision. So, Ten Hag’s side will be better off exploring other options to reinforce their squad.