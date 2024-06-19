West Ham ‘insist’ on signing Ferran Torres from Barcelona

Mundo Deportivo has reported that West Ham are keen on signing Ferran Torres from Barcelona this summer as part of a squad rehaul under newly appointed head coach Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have already confirmed Luis Guilherme’s transfer and were also linked with Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nessyri in recent weeks, though a move for the Moroccan did not end up materialising.

A forward is expected to be a part of West Ham’s summer priorities with Michail Antonio leaving. Mundo Deportivo claims the Londoners ‘insist’ on signing Torres after identifying him as a key target, but the Spanish forward is reluctant to leave.

He wants to fulfil his contract until 2027 with the Catalan giants, who remain under pressure to sell players to raise funds but will not aggressively push the 24-year-old towards the door, as per the article.

Ferran Torres is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt, but if indeed he were to leave, it is likely that Barcelona will demand closer to the £46.7 they spent on landing him from Manchester City.

West Ham, however, remain optimistic about signing him this summer as the Hammers rightly anticipate Barca’s need to get rid of players in order to balance their books.

West Ham fighting for a losing cause

Make no mistake, Ferran Torres would be a brilliant new addition for West Ham and his ability to play as a winger will prove to be a bonus asset at the London Stadium.

However, it is difficult to think that the Premier League side’s optimism will get them anywhere with regards to signing the Spanish international in the upcoming transfer window.

It is important to acknowledge that even if Barcelona are hypothetically prepared to sell him, it is the player’s prerogative to decide his future, more so when he has a contract valid for three more years.

Ferran Torres is happy at Barcelona and has a promising sporting project under Hansi Flick to look forward to in the medium run, alongside perennial Champions League qualification.

West Ham, on their hand, may need to explore alternative options or be ready to exceed their budget to pay Barca and Torres an undeniably good sum of money to get his transfer over the line.