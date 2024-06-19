Liverpool hold talks to sign Riccardo Calafiori this summer

Liverpool have reportedly held talks to sign Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per The Athletic.

After joining the Rossoblu from FC Basel last summer, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar rise under Thiago Motta’s guidance last term, helping his side secure Champions League football.

Following his eye-catching displays in Serie A, he has been called up to play for Italy in the European Championship. He even started the Azzurri’s opening encounter against Albania and displayed an impressive performance.

So, it seems the youngster’s recent excellent performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention in recent times.

According to the report by The Athletic, Liverpool are interested in Calafiori and have already held talks with Bologna to enquire about the details of signing him this summer.

Calafiori to Liverpool

However, the report states that Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United and Newcastle United have also expressed their interest in signing him, but, considering the Reds’ stature as a club, they should be the favourite to beat their rivals in this race.

The Athletic claims that Juventus’ new boss Motta is keen on bringing his former colleague to the Allianz Stadium with him so the Italian giants are currently the favourite in this race. Therefore, the Merseyside club will have to overcome stiff competition from the Old Lady of Turin in getting any potential deal done for Calafiori.

Having recently joined Bologna, Calafiori, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract so it remains to be seen how much money the Italian club demand to let their star man leave.

The defender is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but can also play in the left-back position. He is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, is quick, good in the air, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

With Liverpool said to be exploring the possibility of purchasing a new defender, Calafiori would be an excellent signing if they secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to purchase him in this transfer window.