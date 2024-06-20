Man Utd making moves to sign a new midfielder this summer

Manchester United are reportedly making moves to sign a new midfielder this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Casemiro enjoyed a promising debut season at Old Trafford after joining the club from Real Madrid back in 2022. However, he struggled to replicate the same performance in the Premier League last season.

So, according to Romano, there is a ‘concrete possibility’ that Man Utd could offload the Brazilian this summer and if they eventually manage to do that then they will look to sign a new midfielder to replace him.

The journalist further claims that the Red Devils have already started making some ‘calls’ in recent days after identifying four names as their primary targets but the Italian didn’t reveal their identity. Nevertheless, it looks like Erik ten Hag’s side will look to reinforce the engine room in this transfer window.

Man Utd looking to sign a new midfielder

Romano said:

“Also the midfield. What I’m hearing in the last 24-48 hours is that Manchester United made some calls around four midfielders. So they are also considering to do something in the summer transfer window for some midfielders, especially in case Casemiro leaves the club. “It’s a concrete possibility to see Casemiro leaving. In that case, Manchester United could also enter the midfielder market and go for some solution there. So keep an eye on United and midfielders, because it’s also a concrete possibility for United to go and cover that position in the summer transfer window.”

Following a dire campaign last term, Man Utd are seemingly looking to reinforce their squad this summer to turn their fortune around next season. They have already started working to reinforce their backline with Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro on their radar.

However, they are also exploring the possibility of signing a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund with Joshua Zirkzee emerging as the priority target in recent times.

Additionally, United are said to be keen on signing a new left-back and right-winger ahead of next season. So, it is going to be interesting to see how much money Ten Hag’s side eventually spend this summer and whether they opt to splash big to reinforce their midfield department.