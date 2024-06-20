Man Utd eyeing deal for Alvarez appreciated by ten Hag



According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are considering a move for West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez this summer.

Man United are currently aiming to bolster their defensive midfield department with the possibility of Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro leaving the club. Amrabat’s loan deal from Fiorentina expires at the end of June while Casemiro could also be sold after an underwhelming campaign.

Romano has now revealed that the Red Devils are seriously considering the purchase of a new midfielder and it is almost certain if Casemiro leaves. Alvarez has emerged as the top target and has been internally discussed. The Mexican captain is appreciated by manager Erik ten Hag, but it won’t be easy to secure his signature with West Ham viewing him as a key player.

Top-class

Alvarez was linked with multiple Premier League clubs including United. He eventually made the move to West Ham from Ajax last summer. The 26-year-old had a slow start to the campaign but quickly found his feet to become an undisputed starter from the no.6 role for David Moyes’ side.

The former Ajax man completed 86% of his passes in the Premier League with almost 3 tackles and 5 recoveries per outing. He was also good in clearing his lines and impressed with his pressing. He would fit perfectly into the tactical plans of ten Hag, considering they were together at Ajax.

Alvarez won a couple of league titles under the Dutchman’s guidance and he would no doubt want a reunion with him. The big question mark is whether United can convince West Ham into a sale. Alvarez was signed for around £35 million last summer and he won’t be easy to prise away.

The Hammers could demand £60 million or even more for the former Club America midfielder, who remains indispensable in their XI. Such a huge outlay may not be affordable for United, who are dependent on player sales to secure most of their signings this summer.