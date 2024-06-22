Liverpool make ‘some steps’ to sign Leny Yoro this summer

Liverpool have reportedly made some progress in pursuit of LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The youngster has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe after enjoying a promising campaign for Les Dogues last term.

With the Merseyside club keen on signing a new centre-back this summer, they have been linked with a plethora of names but the Frenchman is seemingly their primary option.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, Romano has reported that Liverpool have already ‘confirmed their interest’ in signing him and have made ‘some steps’ to get this deal done this summer.

However, the journalist states that Liverpool believe Real Madrid are currently the favourite to sign Yoro but the Reds are ready to pounce on him should Los Blancos eventually couldn’t manage to secure his signature this summer.

Yoro to Liverpool

Romano wrote:

“Liverpool have already confirmed their interest and have made some steps towards signing the centre-back, but the Premier League club have the feeling that Real Madrid will win the race for the player. I can confirm that Liverpool will be there if the player fails to make a move to the La Liga champions.”

Yoro is reportedly set to leave Lille this summer as he has entered the final year of his current contract and is unlikely to sign an extension with his boyhood club.

Les Dogues are said to be ready to accept a fee of around £42m for him so Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign their primary target.

The 18-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The youngster possesses the necessary attributes to become a top-class defender in future so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arne Slot’s side can eventually manage to get this deal done by defeating Real Madrid in this race.