Man Utd join Spurs & West Ham in race to sign Max Kilman

Give Me Sport has reported that Manchester United have joined Tottenham and West Ham in showing an interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman this summer.

United in the market for a new centre-back and the report says they’ve identified Kilman as an alternative for Jarrad Branthwaite as Everton’s demands for the defender are far beyond the Red Devils’ budget.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham have also been strongly linked with Kilman in recent months and GMS says the duo are ‘circling’ around the Wolves star, but they now face fresh competition from Man Utd.

Kilman enjoyed a solid season at the back for Wolves, who are now ‘fearful’ that the player could be approached by a number of other sides and consequently have slapped him with a £50 million price tag, as per the report.

They are expected to remain firm in their evaluation, which they believe could persuade the interested parties in ‘turning their attentions elsewhere’ from Kilman, who has been described as an ‘outstanding’ player by ex-teammate Conor Coady.

Manchester United had prioritised Jarrad Branthwaite’s signing but Everton’s asking price of £70 million is deterring them away as they are not expected to be ready to exceed a £45 million spend.

Kilman a good signing for United

Max Kilman has spent a number of years playing in England and despite his rich experience, he still has a number of his prime years ahead given that he is only 27.

He is naturally a left-sided central defender but is also an occasional left-back, which will help the Red Devils in killing two birds with one stone as Tyrell Malacia’s poor fitness has overworked Luke Shaw in the full-back position of late.

Though Manchester United are not expected to exceed a £45 million spend on a defender, Kilman’s versatility could see them make a compromise by tweaking their budget.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the Englishman’s signing but it is understood that they will not be able to match Wolves’ financial demands, whereas West Ham have had a £25 million bid turned down and could also have their hands tied.

Manchester United can very much be considered the frontrunners for Kilman but it is worth noting that they are yet to get the ball rolling with any concrete talks for him.