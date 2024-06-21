Chelsea eye swoop to sign Barcelona starlet Marc Guiu

Fabrizio Romano (citing Guillem Balague) has reported that Chelsea are keen on signing Marc Guiu from Barcelona with Bayern Munich also ‘showing interest’ in the starlet.

The Blues are ‘exploring a move’ for the Spaniard, who is ‘available’ for a £5 million release clause, according to the transfer insider, as they look to build on their newfound strategy of signings.

Of late, Chelsea have invested in signing younger players with a high potential as opposed to spending exorbitant sums of money on already established names in Europe.

While their approach is a low-risk matter owing to the measly price tags the younger players bear, the Premier League side has also come under the microscope regarding its lavish spending in recent months.

Guiu is another target that fits Todd Boehly’s plan of adding cheaper players to the squad, with a centre forward’s signing very much on the cards to add depth in the first-team.

The 18-year-old scored once apiece in the Champions League and La Liga for Barcelona last season and is one of the most promising names that has recently graduated out of La Masia.

Chelsea more attractive for Guiu than Bayern

Marc Guiu has also earned interest from Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano’s post on X, but the Bavarians may trail Chelsea in their bid to sign the youngster.

They already have Harry Kane on their roster, who is indispensable in the starting eleven, and another promising forward in Mathys Tel with the Frenchman expected to be one for the future at the club.

Guiu’s development would stunt if he joins Bayern Munich, but the same cannot be said if he opts for a transfer to Stamford Bridge as he will compete for a place with a host of younger names.

Enzo Maresca has also coached the Elite Development Squad at Manchester City and knows how to create a pathway for a young player’s development, which Guiu may factor into his decision-making.

Barcelona, however, are keen on holding onto the player by discussing a fresh contract. As he is a homegrown Catalan talent, it should not come as a surprise if Guiu stays with the La Liga side.