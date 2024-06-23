Man Utd have joined Tottenham in race to sign Calafiori



According to Tuttojuve, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Riccardo Calafiori during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are on the search for a new central defender and Tuttojuve claim that Calafiori has emerged as a fresh target. Tottenham have already been linked with an approach and they could now face competition from Man United.

Bologna are prepared to sanction the defender’s exit for £34 million and it is reported that United could pay the fee.

Calafiori has developed into one of the most sought-after centre-backs in Italian football. He formed a brilliant central defensive partnership with Jhon Lucumi last season and also operated from the left side of the backline.

The Italian had an exceptional passing success rate of 92% in Serie A. He was also brilliant in winning duels and won 71% of his aerial challenges. Calafiori was also impressive with his interceptions, tackles and ball recoveries.

The 22-year-old would be a fabulous signing for United with his versatility and defensive strengths. He has also caught the eye with his goal contributions. With his strong aerial presence, he managed 2 goals and 5 assists last term.

It remains to be seen whether United make an approach for him. They are currently keen on signing Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, but have found no solution with the Toffees reluctant to accept less than £70m for his services.

If there is no breakthrough in negotiations in the coming days, the Red Devils could turn their attention to signing Calafiori, who can comfortably play in the right and left central defensive positions.

At the price mentioned, he would be a bargain signing for United. They could also have an advantage over Spurs if manager Erik ten Hag can guarantee him a starting role for the 2024/25 season.

Calafiori is currently with Italy at the European Championship and a move could be delayed until after the campaign.