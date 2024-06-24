Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Ademola Lookman

Liverpool are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with Manchester United over a deal to sign Atalanta star Ademola Lookman this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Merseyside club are said to be looking to strengthen several areas of the squad with the frontline being among those. It has been suggested that the Reds have started exploring the market to sign a new winger as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

A few names have been mentioned as serious targets with Lookman now emerging as a key option. The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, guiding his team to win the Europa League title by scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Now, according to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him following his tremendous display in the Europa League final and the Reds are already looking to submit an offer to secure his signature.

The report further claims that Atalanta would be open to cashing-in on the Nigerian should they receive an offer of around £51m, therefore Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to sign him.

Battle

However, the Spanish outlet states that Man Utd are also keen on signing him and are ‘willing to bid’ for him to get this deal done, additionally, Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils are planning to revamp their squad this summer. They are said to be prioritising strengthening the backline and the engine room, however, signing a new striker and winger is also on their wish-list.

Lookman is a versatile forward as he can play on either flank. He is quick, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow attackers and has the efficiency of finishing off his chances.

The forward is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign him this summer.