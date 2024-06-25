Arsenal set to rival La Liga giants to secure the signing of Mikel Merino

Arsenal are in a battle with La Liga giants, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo.

The 28-year-old had a brief stint at Newcastle United before joining Sociedad in 2018. The Spaniard has become a revelation since moving to San Sebastian – becoming a key player for the club under Imanol Alguacil.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are set to rival La Liga giants – Barcelona, who are being ‘attentive’ to his situation at Sociedad – as well as Atlético Madrid, who are also keeping close tabs on him.

The report adds that Arsenal are interested in the former Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and are the only ‘danger’ for the Laliga clubs in the fight to secure the transfer of the Spain International.

Merino’s contract at the Reale Arena is set to expire next summer and clubs might consider waiting till July 2025 to clinch him for free or fork out the cash to pay his Transfermarkt valuation of €50m (£42m).

Arsenal set to scupper Barcelona move for Merino

Merino played a pivotal role in Sociedad’s 2023-24 campaign, featuring in 32 of the club’s 38 matches played in La Liga last season. His ability to dictate play from a deep-lying role in midfield, while also providing attacking outputs – with his eight-goal contributions – makes him an archetypal fit for Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Arsenal side.

Signing a player with the qualities and mould of Merino to partner Declan Rice in the pivot could hand the Gunners their version of a Rodri-Stones midfield pair.

Merino is an all-round midfielder who excels in every facet of midfield battles and control. From passing to duels to relentless pressing, the Spaniard excels magnificently and could form a solid partnership with Rice in midfield.

With reports revealing Barcelona and Atletico’s interest, it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old would fancy a return the Premier League or remain at Laliga where he has excelled in the past couple of seasons.