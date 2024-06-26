Man Utd make move to sign Manual Ugarte this summer

Manchester United have reportedly made the first move to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte this summer, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are said to be open to cashing-in on Casemiro this summer following his disappointing displays last term. So, United are reportedly willing to purchase a new midfielder as a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been linked with a few names over the last few weeks with Amadou Onana and Joao Neves being among them, but it seems Ugarte is on their wish-list as well.

The Uruguayan joined Les Parisiens last summer following an impressive campaign with Sporting CP. However, he didn’t have a great season at Parc des Princes last term.

But, despite his underwhelming performances last season, the Red Devils have suitably been impressed by his displays so they are looking to reinforce their engine room by purchasing the South American in this transfer window.

Ugarte to Man Utd

Writing on X, Sheth has reported that Man Utd have identified Ugarte as a key target to bolster their midfield department and have already made an initial approach to PSG to learn about the details of signing him.

The journalist further claims that the Red Devils haven’t made a formal bid yet but they have been discussing internally whether to make a concrete move over the coming days.

Sheth wrote:

“Manchester United make initial approach to Paris Saint Germain over midfielder Manuel Ugarte – one of a number of players United are keeping an eye on as they look to strengthen in that area. As yet, no formal bid. Discussions continuing internally over next steps.”

Having joined Les Parisiens last summer, Ugarte, valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt, still has four years left in his current contract so Luis Enrique’s side are likely to demand a big fee to let their star man leave.

The 23-year-old is a dynamic midfielder and is efficient in defensive contributions. Additionally, he can remain composed with possession against high-pressing teams and also has an eye for long-range passing.

So, Ugarte could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce their engine room.