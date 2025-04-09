Man Utd Transfer News
Ruben Amorim could bring Francisco Trincao to Man Utd
According to Givemesport, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim could consider a reunion with one of his former Sporting Lisbon stars this summer.
The Red Devils have struggled in the attacking department this campaign and are one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League.
Amorim may want to reinforce the frontline for next season and Givemesport claim that he could turn to his former club Sporting.
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha seems the priority target. If a deal does not materialise, the Red Devils boss could prefer a reunion with Francisco Trincao this summer.
Possible deal
Cunha has been one of the Premier League’s best playmakers this season. Despite his disciplinary issues, he has accumulated 15 goals and 4 assists from 29 appearances for Wolves.
The Brazil international has also excelled with his work rate, high pressing and dribbling skills in the final 3rd. He would be a perfect addition for the number 10 role at Man United.
The attacker has a £64 million release clause in his contract, but it has been claimed that Liverpool could have the upper hand over the Red Devils in the pursuit of his signature.
If that ends up being the case, Amorim could opt to reunite with Trincao. The 25-year-old has transformed his fortunes since his move to Sporting from Barcelona, initially on loan.
Trincao played on the right wing or as a right-sided no. 10 in Amorim’s 3-4-3 set-up in Lisbon. The Portuguese could welcome a reunion with his compatriot over the summer.
The forward has 9 goals and 15 assists for the campaign. He recently scored twice for Portugal coming off the bench against Denmark to help them progress to the Nations League semi-final.
Trincao has similar attacking traits as Cunha with almost 2.5 dribbles per game. Givemesport (via Capology) claim that has a release clause worth £69 million in his existing contract.
However, Record in Portugal cite that the buy-out clause is much lower at £52 million. With his contract expiring in 2026, United should be optimistic of signing him for a lesser fee.
The former Barcelona man could seamlessly adapt to Amorim’s tactics due to his familiarity with the system.
