Man Utd in battle with Chelsea & Tottenham to sign David

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David this summer, as per The Guardian.

After joining Les Dogues from Belgian side KAA Genk back in 2020, the 24-year-old has displayed his goal-scoring prowess in the Ligue 1 over the last few years, scoring 71 goals and registering 10 assists in 136 league appearances.

However, with the forward set to enter the final year of his current contract, Lille are reportedly open to letting him leave in fear of losing him for free next year. So, big English clubs such as Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are looking to purchase him by taking advantage of his current situation amid the PSR fear.

According to the report by The Guardian, Lille are ready to cash-in on their star man for a fee of around £20m so signing a striker of his abilities for as little as that sum would be a great business should Man Utd, Tottenham or Chelsea eventually manage to secure his signature.

After struggling with their number nine issue, it was thought that Chelsea would make a move to reinforce their attacking department this summer and they have already started doing that.

The Blues are closing in on a deal to sign highly-talented Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu for a fee of around £5m and it seems they are aiming to sign another striker with David emerging as the primary option.

On the other hand, Man Utd are said to be looking to purchase a new centre-forward to support Rasmus Hojlund next season. They are reportedly keen on signing Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee but David is on their radar as well.

Tottenham are seemingly looking to sign a new striker to reinforce their frontline as after cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, they haven’t opted to purchase a new number nine yet.

David is a talented player and yet to reach his peak so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd, Chelsea or Tottenham if any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd, Chelsea or Tottenham can eventually manage to secure his signature if he leaves Lille over the coming weeks.