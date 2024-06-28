Man Utd hoping to complete Jean-Clair Todibo transfer as INEOS contest UEFA regulation

Manchester United are looking to complete the transfer of OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, as INEOS appeal UEFA strict regulation on multiple ownership, as per Sacha Tavolieri.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and minority shareholder of United, hit out on UEFA rules placing restrictions on the participation of multiple clubs under the same ownership in UEFA competitions.

According to Tavolieri, INEOS headed by Ratcliffe are now contesting UEFA’s regulations on multiple ownership as they aim to complete the transfer of Todibo from Nice.

The Belgian reporter adds that United have proceeded to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and has appointed Swiss lawyer, Gianpaolo Monteneri to oversee the case.

Todibo has been courted by Manchester United for a long time and the Red Devils are set to go all out to secure the Frenchman’s signature this month.

The 24-year-old still has three years left on his contract at Allianz Riviera and is valued at €35m (£29m) by Transfermarkt.

United all out to get Todibo

Todibo was one of the standout defenders in Ligue 1 last season, putting in top class performances for Les Aiglons – who narrowly missed out on the top four. He featured in 30 matches and played a key role for Nice as they finished the season with the best defensive record in the League with 29 goals conceded.

United are looking to reinforce a porous defence that faced the second-most shots on goal in the Premier League and conceded 83 goals last season across all competitions.

The club has been linked with the France International over the past season but United and Nice’s participation in the Europa League next season makes a deal difficult.

According to Article 5 of UEFA’s General Provisions on the integrity of the competition/multi-club ownership, it states: ‘No club participating in a UEFA club competition may, either directly or indirectly: have any power whatsoever on the management, administration, and/or sporting performance of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition’.

With reports from Tavaliori indicating INEOS’ decision to appeal the regulation prohibiting them from signing Todibo, it remains to be seen if their appeal will be successful for them to land the highly coveted centre-back.